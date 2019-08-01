Kevin Baney named Kenworth GM and Paccar VP

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kevin Baney has been named general manager of Kenworth Truck Co. and vice-president of Paccar, it was announced Thursday.

Baney has been with Paccar for 25 years. Before his current position, he served for nearly three years as Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. Prior to that, he was Kenworth’s chief engineer for nearly five years.

“I look forward to building on Kenworth’s core values of quality, innovation and technology,” Baney said.

“We have the best customers, employees and dealers and I look forward to the new role as Kenworth’s general manager.”

Baney began his Paccar career as a design engineer, and has held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering at Peterbilt Motors Co. in Denton, Texas before joining Kenworth in 2012 as chief engineer.

He has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from LeTourneau University and master of business administration degree from the University of North Texas.

Kenworth and Peterbilt are divisions of Paccar.