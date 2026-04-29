Keystone acquires Titan Risk Solutions to launch trucking insurance division

Keystone Agency Partners has acquired Titan Risk Solutions in a move aimed at expanding its trucking insurance business and building a dedicated transportation-focused division.

Titan, based in Overland Park, Kan., specializes in trucking and transportation coverage, including longhaul fleets, regional trucking operations, specialized hauling and last-mile delivery.

The company will form the foundation of Keystone’s new trucking vertical, a business unit focused specifically on transportation risks and fleet insurance products.

Titan’s specialization made it a strong fit to anchor the new vertical, said Dan Girardi, chief strategy officer at Keystone, who pointed to the brokerage’s transportation expertise, carrier relationships and underwriting capabilities.

Titan will continue operating under its existing name during a transition period before eventually rebranding as Keystone Trucking Solutions later this year.

The combination of Titan’s specialized service model with Keystone’s national scale and market access will allow the business to expand capabilities without disrupting existing client relationships, added Tim Smith, who will continue to serve as Titan CEO.

The acquisition comes as trucking fleets continue facing mounting insurance pressures tied to rising claims costs, regulatory scrutiny, nuclear verdicts and supply chain volatility.

Founded in 2020, Keystone says it is now the 27th largest retail insurance broker in the United States and among the country’s fastest-growing brokerage firms.