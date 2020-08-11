Keystone Western acquires Darcol

WINNIPEG, Man. – Keystone Western has acquired Darcol International, a transportation company based in Winnipeg.

“This acquisition adds capacity that will allow both organizations to leverage their industry expertise in order to enhance the unique service offerings of both Keystone Western and Darcol,” The company said.

The acquisition also builds on Keystone Western’s strategy of managing transportation services while providing logistics solutions and maintenance for the industry, it said.

Keystone Western is based in Grande Pointe, Man. It provides intra-Canada, intra-U.S. and cross-border services.