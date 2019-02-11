Kriska acquires Icon Transportation

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Kriska Transportation Group has announced its acquisition of Icon Transportation Logistics (ITL) out of Puslinch, Ont.

The company will continue to be led by general manager Alen Delija and its current management team.

“ITL is a great fit with the Kriska Transportation Group,” said Kriska CEO, Mark Seymour. “We’re happy to bring their team of drivers and staff into the KTG family. ITL’s expedited team service is an exciting new addition to our transportation menu. We know that they have been growing in this space and we hope to help them achieve that.”

“Becoming part of KTG offers ITL the opportunity to access a network of transportation companies that will help us better serve our existing customers,” added Delija. “We’re excited to be part of a group that will help to grow our reach and share our strengths.”

Icon Transportation Logistics offers domestic and cross-border truckload and expedited services. It operates 46 trucks, including 12 teams, and 78 dry van trailers.