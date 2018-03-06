Kriska promotes David Tumber to senior v.p.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) announced today that it has promoted David Tumber to senior vice-president.

Tumber will now report to CEO Mark Seymour. He will provide support and guidance to the general managers of the operating companies at KTG and will oversee operations, commercial leadership, marketing, safety, logistics, fleet and warehousing.

“David has been responsible for our winning sales strategy and execution over the past several years,” said Seymour. “His proven leadership continue to guide the growth of KTG operating companies.”

Tumber joined KTG in 2015 as the director of commercial development. Prior to joining Kriska, he led the Canadian Truckload and Intermodal sales teams at Schneider National as the commercial general manager