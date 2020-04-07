Lakehead researchers want to know what stresses truck drivers out

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Researchers at Lakehead University are conducting a survey into the mental health of longhaul truck drivers – and they want to hear about your health, mental health and personal stressors.

The information that emerges could offer more insights into the risk factors for depression among truck drivers.

Those behind the study are looking to gather opinions from commercial truck drivers in Canada and the U.S., with or without any mental health symptoms, with any level of experience, and any legal residency status.

“The study is online and open to both Canadian and American longhaul truck drivers,” says Master’s student Nyasha Makuto. “Our only problem is, however, that we currently do not yet have enough Canadian truck drivers to talk about any findings we may have on the Canadian truck drivers.”

Topics will explore sleep and fatigue, time away from home, and whether four-wheelers are a source of stress.

The survey can be completed in about 10 minutes and is confidential. No personal information will be shared.

To access the survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/truckstudy.