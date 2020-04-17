Leah Andronyk joins Ocean Trailer team

WINNIPEG, Man. — Ocean Trailer has appointed Leah Andronyk to its operations management team.

Andronyk has several years of experience in the trailer industry. She most recently worked as operations manager at Trailcon Leasing.

“We are all very excited to have Leah with us as we continue to grow and be the best trailer company in Western Canada,” Ocean Trailer said.

Ocean Trailer, which was established in 1981 in Burnaby, B.C., has eight branches.

Andronyk will be based at the company’s head office in Delta, B.C.