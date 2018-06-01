Leg two of Healthy Fleet Challenge starts June 1

LONDON, Ont. — The first month of the Healthy Fleet Challenge is wrapping up this week, but the challenge isn’t over yet.

Fleets and individuals are invited to join in on the second half of the challenge during June, according to organizers.

If you aren’t up to date, the challenge takes place in the Healthy Team app where fleets and individuals across the industry commit to working towards their health and wellness goals through some fun competition.

Participants receive nutrition and exercise coaching, including recipes, workouts, articles, and more to help them reach their goals. Additionally, they share their own meals and workouts with others to keep them accountable and motivated, while creating a community of like-minded individuals cheering each other on.

Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at Healthy Trucker, said: “The current challenge is helping people to lose weight, kick bad habits, improve confidence, and more, but it wouldn’t happen without the incredible community that has developed…During May, participants came together to support each other through the good and bad. Everyone cheered on a driver as he trained and competed in weightlifting competitions, another participant shared his travels and workouts all the way from Columbia while visiting family, and everyone came together to support a participant that faced a broken wrist, but refused to let it get in her way.”

To have your company join, send your logo to info@healthyfleet.com. Individuals can search “Healthy Team” in their phone’s App Store, download the app, and get started today.

Not part of a participating fleet? No problem! Just join the Healthy Trucker team, which is open to the public.