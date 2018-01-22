Lego reveals new Mack Anthem Technic set

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Mack Anthem has been broken down into 2,595 pieces. Of Lego, that is.

Truck lovers and Lego lovers alike can now build the new highway hero with Lego pieces. As well, the set can also be used to create a fully functional Mack LR front loader refuse model. It is the fifth-largest Lego Technic set ever.

“This is the first time the launch of a Lego Technic set has coincided with the launch of the actual product to market,” said John Walsh, vice president of marketing, Mack Trucks. “We worked extremely hard with the Lego team to deliver a true-to-life representation of the Mack Anthem that folks everywhere will enjoy, whether they’re associated with trucking or not. We are particularly thrilled that Lego designers ensured the ultimate finishing detail by immortalizing our Bulldog hood ornament in Lego form, which speaks volumes to the value they saw in partnering with the Mack brand.”

Mack and LEGO designers began collaborating on the project in mid-2016 with a series of online and in-person meetings.

The result is a highly accurate model of the Mack Anthem that follows in the footsteps of previous Lego Technic sets with extreme attention to detail and several functional elements. Features include an interior complete with a detailed dashboard and steering wheel, sun visors, adjustable seats and bunk bed.

“The Mack product design team had fun working with the Lego Group and their team, but we took this as seriously as we would any other project,” said Lukas Yates, Mack chief designer – exterior. “We’re excited about outcome and the opportunity the partnership has provided to build another lasting impression of the greatest name in trucks.”

The LEGO Technic Mack Anthem set is available for purchase from the Mack Shop and the Lego online shop.