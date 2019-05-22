Lethbridge truck show aims to inform public of shortages facing industry

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – The fifth annual Southern Alberta Truck Expo will focus on educating the general public about the shortages the industry currently faces, and is expected to continue facing in the coming years.

The event, which will be held July 20 at Lethbridge Exhibition Park, will also look at driver safety as it pertains to commercial vehicles.

Kani Jacobson, who organizes the expo through the Southern Alberta Truck Exposition Association, said more than 1,000 people attended last year’s event.

Each year, the expo holds a job fair, where people hoping to gain employment in the industry have access to companies looking to hire.

There were 25 exhibitors at the 2018 expo, including detailers, dealerships, licensing agencies, and various trucking companies from the region.

As always, Gord Cooper and his Smokin’ Gun will be showcased in the main pavilion. A three-time world record holder for fastest semi-truck, attendees can enter to win a ride with Cooper in the Smokin’ Gun.

A show and shine with awards will also be held during the expo.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20. To enter the expo, bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation that will go to the Lethbridge Food Bank.