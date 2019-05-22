Linamar to host upcoming TTSAO Carrier Group, general meetings

HAMILTON, Ont. — Time is winding down to register for the upcoming TTSAO Carrier Group and general meetings that are set to take place on May 23, 2019 at Linamar Corporation in Guelph.

The meeting is free of charge to attend and is open to all carriers, for-hire and private. The agenda will include an overview of the new TTSAO auditing and oversight program as well as a proposed marketing initiative for recruiting people into the training industry.

Following the auditing and overview portion of the meeting the TTSAO Carrier Group will be featuring a session called “How We Do It, A Carrier’s Perspective”. This session will have three for-hire and private carriers each presenting on recruiting, interviewing, road testing and on-boarding entry level drivers. After the presentations the carriers will gather as a panel and there will be an open Q&A moderated by Guy Broderick, chairman of the TTSAO Carrier Group.

During the general session. an update will also be provided on the recently introduced TTSAO auditing and oversight program which is managed by the TTSAO Insurance Group. This recently implemented auditing process, for both new prospective members and existing TTSAO members, who operate commercial truck driving schools has been launched

with success. Lisa Arseneau, chairwoman of the TTSAO Insurance Group, will provide an overview of the program to date.

The meeting for the TTSAO Carrier Group is for carriers only is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. – 9:30am. The general session is set for 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and is open to all in the industry.

To register please email ttsao@ttsao.com or call 705-280-5577.