Link Manufacturing promotes Jeff Vierkant

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Link Manufacturing has promoted Jeff Vierkant to vice-president of manufacturing.

In his new role, Vierkant will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of manufacturing including manufacturing engineering, production, quality, purchasing, sourcing, shipping and receiving.

Vierkant joined Link in December 2015 as director of manufacturing.

“Jeff embodies our spirit of outperforming for our customers. He has been instrumental in further strengthening Link’s reputation for quality and dependability,” said Jim Huls, president of Link. “Jeff’s proven leadership allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers as we work to achieve our goals of improving our industry-leading lead times, reducing waste, and providing challenging and rewarding careers for our employees.”