Link strengthens engineering team

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Link Manufacturing, which makes a variety of suspension systems, has promoted veteran engineers Greg Hulstein and Joel Van Den Brink to new leadership positions.

Hulstein has been promoted to director of engineering, and Van Den Brink to engineering manager.

“Greg and Joel embody the best of Link’s engineering culture and bring decades of industry experience and strong OEM relationships to their new key positions,” said Jim Huls, president of Link.

“Michael and Bill have forged a legacy of leadership, hard work and professional excellence that will endure as an example for all of us.”

In Hulstein’s new role, he will lead all aspects of product development for the company. In June, he will also begin sharing leadership responsibilities for the engineering team at Link Suspensions of Canada.

Reporting directly to Hulstein will be Van Den Brink, whose duties will include leading the company’s product engineering staff in its Sioux Center facility.

The company also announced the retirement of Michael Hof, Link’s vice-president of business development, and Bill Ott, its vice-president of engineering.