Loop appoints Daryl Musselman VP

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Loop Energy, which provides hydrogen fuel cell solutions, has appointed Daryl Musselman vice-president of engineering, the company said Tuesday.

Musselman will be responsible for guiding the strategic planning and execution of Loop’s product roadmap as well as building the engineering team to support increased product development and sales, it said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daryl to Loop’s executive team as we activate the commercial production of our hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the industrial trucking and bus sectors,” said Ben Nyland, president and CEO.

“As demand for commercially-viable zero-emission solutions continues to grow, Daryl’s expertise within the energy business will help us strengthen our engineering team and deliver a product line that enables us to surpass our growth milestones in the years to come.”

Musselman has several years of management experience in the industry. Most recently, he served as vice- president of operations and engineering for Svante.