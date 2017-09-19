Love’s Travel Stops buys Speedco from Bridgestone

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (Love’s) and Bridgestone Americas have reached an agreement for Love’s to purchase Speedco.

The acquisition will combine two hallmark brands and will add 52 trucking service and lube locations to the Love’s network, bringing the number of Love’s operated tire service and lube facilities to 323.

“The Speedco organization shares our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality and convenient services to truck drivers and fleets across the country,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. “The addition of the Speedco locations to Love’s is an important step in continuing to provide the highest standard of service to the trucking industry.”

“Speedco is a strong commercial retail service business, and Love’s is the right partner to build on Speedco’s success and ensure a great future for Speedco employees,” said Bill Thompson, COO Bridgestone Americas. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Love’s as a valued partner in the strong Bridgestone distribution network.”

Prior to closing, Speedco and Love’s will continue to operate as separate companies. During this transition period, Speedco will conduct business as usual with a continued focus on meeting the needs of customers.