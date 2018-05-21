Lytx names new CFO

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx announced today that Steve Lifshatz has joined the company as chief financial officer, effective May 14, 2018.

Lifshatz most recently served as CFO for Fleetmatics, a global fleet management telematics and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm. He joins Lytx with three decades of executive-level experience at leading software and SaaS companies. Lifshatz is based in Lytx’s San Diego headquarters and reports to Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO.

“We’re delighted to welcome someone of Steve’s caliber to Lytx,” said Nixon. “His depth of experience in financial strategies and operations and his breadth in SaaS and telematics solutions make him an ideal addition to our executive team. With his extensive industry knowledge and experience scaling high-growth companies, Steve will be an asset to Lytx as we continue to grow at an unrivaled pace.”

Lifshatz added: “I’ve been watching Lytx for many years and I am thrilled to join the executive leadership team as they continue to grow and scale the business at an unprecedented rate. As the market leader and creator of the video telematics category, Lytx is uniquely positioned to deliver groundbreaking solutions to the market with remarkable speed and efficiency. They’ve built a strong foundation for the future, and I look forward to leveraging my background and experience to help them achieve even greater results.”