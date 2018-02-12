Mack Trucks names MacKay’s Truck Center top Canadian dealer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has named its top dealers in North America, and MacKay’s Truck Center in Truro, N.S. was named the top Canadian dealer in 2017.

The winner of the overall award, the 2017 North American Dealer of the Year, was Tri-State Center in Memphis Tennessee.

“Tri-State Truck Center is an outstanding representative of the Mack brand,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks North America. “Their commitment to offering a superior buying experience and exceptional after sale service and support ensures Mack customers are successful in their daily business of satisfying their customers. We are proud to partner with them and wish them continued success.”

Mack Trucks also named 2017 winners for its regional sales divisions:

· Northeast Region: Gabrielli Mack Sales & Service, Medford, New York

· Southeast Region: Tri-State Truck Center, Memphis, Tennessee

· Central Region: Quincy Mack Sales & Service, Quincy, Illinois

· Southwest Region: Shipley Motor Equipment Company, Lowell, Arkansas

· West Region: Mountain West Truck Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Gabrielli Mack Sales & Service was also named U.S. Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year, while Vision Truck Group of Cambridge, Ontario, was named Canada Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.

The Mack Leasing North America Dealer of the Year Award went to Vanguard Truck Leasing. Bruckner Truck Sales, Inc., received the North America Remarketing Dealer of the Year Award, and the overall Customer Satisfaction Award went to Nextran Truck Center in Orlando, Florida.