Mack Trucks names Maxsle Butler VP, national accounts

GREENSBORO, NC – Mack Trucks has named industry veteran Maxsle (Max) Butler vice-president of national accounts.

Butler, who has been in the industry for 30 years, will be responsible for all national accounts activities in North America. He will also lead efforts to grow this segment of Mack’s business, the company said Tuesday.

Butler has served in various leadership positions within Mack, most recently as vice-president of parts sales. Prior to this position, he was vice-president of sales and marketing for parts sales, director of regional parts and manager of proprietary parts marketing.

“Max has served in numerous positions at Mack, giving him a wealth of experience that will be integral to his success in the role of vice-president of national accounts,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing.

Butler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a marketing concentration from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.