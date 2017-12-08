Mack Trucks names new president

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Martin Weissburg has been named the new president of Mack Trucks effective June 1, 2018.

Weissburg is currently president of Volvo Construction Equipment, and after June 1, he will continue to be a member of the Executive Board for the Volvo Group.

He joined the Volvo Group in 2005 as president of Volvo Financial Services Americas, and in 2010 became global president of Volvo Financial Services. He will be headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.

Weissburg will succeed Dennis Slagle, who has led the company since 2008. Effective June 1, 2018, Dennis Slagle will remain with the Volvo Group as a special projects leader reporting to Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO.

“Thanks to Denny Slagle’s leadership, the Volvo Group’s North American truck business has substantially improved its profitability and competitiveness, and is strongly positioned for the future,” said Lundstedt. “In Marty Weissburg, Mack Trucks will have another proven leader who is passionate about realizing the full potential of this great truck brand.”