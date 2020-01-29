Mahle expands Canadian operations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Mahle Aftermarket has partnered with Grant Brothers Sales of Mississauga, Ont., to expand its portfolio of aftermarket solutions to customers across Canada, the company said Wednesday.

Mahle will work closely with the Grant Brothers team of 28 sales and customer service personnel to distribute a diverse range of vehicle technologies including thermal management products, fast and reliable diagnostics and service solutions, as well as spare parts.

“We are excited to be partnering with Grant Brothers to bring our portfolio of innovative products to an important North American market that represents the world’s second-largest nation in total area,” said Jon Douglas, president, Mahle Aftermarket North America.

“Through their service offerings, Grant Brothers has established and maintained pivotal relationships with key automotive aftermarket vendors across the vast region of Canada and we look forward to working closely with them.”

Mahle, which turned 100 this year, specializes in the development, manufacturing and distribution of automotive services, tools and maintenance equipment.