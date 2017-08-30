Major ACI AMPS penalties extended

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) was informed that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will be extending the 90-day truck turnaround option for major ACI AMPS penalties, until midnight on Dec 31, 2017 in the highway mode.

CTA proposed several solutions which would help carriers avoid major monetary penalties, including giving drivers the option to return their truck to the U.S. for certain violations, such as failure to submit ACI data. CBSA agreed to implement the option if compliance rates continued to improve and not regress.

Based on feedback from CBSA, ACI compliance has been very stable over the course of the last 90 days, and carriers showed strong progress to ensure compliance is being met.

“CTA appreciates CBSA extending the turnaround option and we look forward to continuing to work with CBSA in the coming months,” says CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “Finding a balance between fairness for carriers and the need to ensure high compliance levels will be the top priority moving forward.”

CTA and CBSA have formed a working group with representation from carriers across the country to address industry concerns, such as AMPS penalty levels. The first AMPS working group meeting took place earlier this week, with additional meetings scheduled over the next few months.