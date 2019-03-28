Majority of U.S. drivers have positive view of trucking: Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two-thirds of American drivers have a favorable view of the trucking industry – about the same as 2015 — while about three in four drivers believe the industry plays an important role in the national economy, a new poll suggests.

The research was conducted on behalf of the Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) education and image campaign, released on the initiative’s fifth anniversary during the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Seventy percent of surveyed motorists were overwhelmingly positive about the industry’s safety record, and 86% see trucking as a career rather than a temporary job. Fifty-seven percent believe trucks move more freight than railroads or airplanes.

The online survey, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, reached 800 adult American drivers from Feb. 14-18.