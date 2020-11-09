Manchulenko to lead EkoStinger’s expansion in Canada

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — EkoStinger has appointed John Manchulenko vice-president of Canadian sales, the company said Monday .

With nearly 30 years of experience in the trucking industry, Manchulenko will lead the expansion of EkoStinger’s product line throughout Canada, it said.

He previously worked as director of sales at SmartTruck Systems

John Manchulenko. (Photo: EkoStinger)

“We’re very excited to have John join the EkoStinger team,” said CEO A.J. Edwards.

“His tremendous depth of experience and knowledge in the transportation industry is exactly what we need to extend the company’s success in the U.S. market further into Canada.”

EkoStinger manufactures and distributes aerodynamic devices for tractor-trailers that save fuel, improve vehicle stability and reduce emissions.

Its products include the Stinger System, an alternative to conventional side skirts for tractor-trailers, highlighted by a sleek under-trailer design that installs easily, and delivers an aerodynamic solution.