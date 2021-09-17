Manitoba Truck Convoy to roll on Saturday

Manitoba’s Truck Convoy for Special Olympics will be held on September 18 at 11 am, departing from the TC Energy Centre in Ile des Chenes and making a counter clockwise loop of the perimeter highway.

The convoy brings together professional drivers from across the province to celebrate the accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and raise funds to keep the wheels turning on the year-round programming that allows them to succeed.

(Photo: Files)

The interruption of programming in March 2020 impacted Special Olympics athletes greatly. Special Olympics Manitoba is committed to removing as many barriers as possible to get athletes back on the playing field. With that in mind, 100% of the funds raised from this year’s Truck Convoy will be going towards covering the registration and program costs for all Special Olympics Manitoba athletes.

“Special Olympics has a way of bringing everyone together, setting aside differences and building communities of acceptance,” said committee chairman Matt Basset.

To participate or donate to your favorite driver, visit the convoy’s website at www.manitobaconvoy.com.