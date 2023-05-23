Manitoba twinning Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to Ontario border

Manitoba crews are now officially working on efforts to twin the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border.

“It is important for Manitobans to have safe and reliable highways to get around this great province of ours and also to get to neighboring provinces,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in a press release. “That is why we have prioritized this work as it not only serves as a key trade route, but is one of the busiest stretches of highways especially during the summer months for cottagers and travelers.”

The Manitoba government has prioritized twinning 700 meters of the highway nearest the border, to align with Ontario’s four-lane Hwy. 17.

“The Manitoba Trucking Association welcomes this announcement and we look forward to the completion of this project,” said Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association. “This road improvement will have a positive impact on all road users. It will improve road safety not only for Manitoba’s trucking companies, but all carriers who operate across Canada, as well as the general public.”

Anticipated completion by fall 2024

Tree clearing and other activities began last month, and the project is to be completed by fall 2024.

“As a major corridor of the national highway system, the Trans-Canada Highway is essential for Manitoba’s communities and the province’s trade and tourism industries,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“The 16-kilometer section from Falcon Lake to the Manitoba-Ontario border is the only remaining stretch not yet twinned. Our government is committed to upgrading this important east-west link to improve public safety, enhance the reliability and efficiency of interprovincial and international commerce, and enable future development.”

A related conceptual design study will take approximately two years to complete, with functional and detailed design studies commissioned as the project progresses.

“The Trans-Canada Highway is a vital trade and transportation corridor for the entire country, and I am pleased to see the Manitoba government is taking this important step forward to make the highway even safer and more accessible for travelers,” said Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.