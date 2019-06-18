Manitoba’s top drivers awarded

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) announced the winners of the Provincial Truck Driving Championship, which was held June 15 in Winnipeg, Man.

First place winners make up Team Manitoba and include Bruce McKechnie of Bison Transport (single/tandem); Brian Hrabarchuk of Canadian Freightways (tandem/tandem); David Henry from REK Express (super B); and Roy Dhillon of TransX Group of Companies (turn pike).

Other winners from the event include Darren Cassan of Arnold Bros. Transport (first time entrant); Hrabarchuk (Hal Bjornson Memorial Award); Hrabarchuk (grand champion); and Cayla McKechnie for Bison Transport (partner competition).

The MTA also handed out its Driver of the Year award during the 2019 Driver Awards Banquet, which was bestowed on Robert Pigeau of Big Freight Systems.

Others receiving recognition for industry excellence included:

• Lorne Griffin – Searcy Trucking

• Darren Cassan – Arnold Bros. Transport

• Daryl Bateman – Arnold Bros. Transport

• Rudy Kroeker – Hylife Ltd.

• Darrell Epp – Gladstone Transfer

• Ester Nemeth – Bison Transport

• Daniel Schneider – Bison Transport

• Doug Gabb – Bison Transport

• Werner Van Niekerk – Bison Transport

