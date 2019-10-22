Manitoulin grows freight forwarding business

MONTREAL, Que. – Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF) has become one of Canada’s largest international freight forwarders with the acquisition of Associated Cargo Specialists (ACS).

ACS Logistics has a network of more than 100 agents worldwide. It also offers shipping agency services and specializes in moving refrigerated cargo and renewables. It is based in Montreal, with offices in Halifax, N.S., and Toronto, Ont.

“We extend a warm welcome to ACS Logistics,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, MGF. “This acquisition marks a major milestone for MGF, however, our goal is not just to be the biggest international freight forwarder in Canada, but to be the most reliable global shipping partner to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our ability to service different vertical markets across the globe.”

“We have worked hard for more than 30 years to establish ourselves as one of Canada’s most reliable international transport companies and I could not be more proud of our team,” said Dan Gleeson, president, Associated Cargo Specialists. “We are known in the industry for reliably handling the most complex and demanding shipping challenges. We have seen that Manitoulin shares our values and are confident our many loyal customers will continue to experience an exemplary standard of service with MGF.”

Gord Smith, CEO of the Manitoulin Group of Companies, added “ACS Logistics customers now have easy access to the many additional offerings that the Manitoulin Group of Companies provides and a single, reputable partner that can meet all their transportation and supply chain needs.”