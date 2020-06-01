Marine Atlantic alters ferry service due to lower volumes

ST. JOHN’S, Nfld. – Marine Atlantic has altered the schedule for its ferry service as it responds to lower traffic volumes connected to Covid-19.

There will continue to be at least two daily crossings between Port aux Basques, Nfld. and North Sydney, N.S. this summer, although the Argentia, Nfld. service has been suspended for the rest of the season.

The MV Highlanders will head for dry dock in the fall. (Photo: Marine Atlantic)

“The MV Leif Ericson will be in standby mode and available for service should additional capacity be required,” the service says in a notice distributed by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

The MV Highlanders and MV Atlantic Vision, both scheduled for dry dock maintenance this spring, will now have the work done in the fall.

“This delay will postpone repair work to one of the MV Highlanders’ bow thrusters. We have operated with this issue over the past several months, but there is a potential that sailing parameters could be impacted in certain wind conditions,” Marine Atlantic says.

You can access the Marine Atlantic ferry schedule here.