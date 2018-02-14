Martinez confirmed as FMCSA head

ARLINGTON, VA – Ray Martinez has been confirmed as the new head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety

Administration (FMCSA) in the United States.

President and CEO of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Chris Spear congratulated Martinez and says the organization is looking forward to working with the former state official.

“He is an exceptional choice to lead FMCSA and now that he has been confirmed, we look forward to working with him to advance the cause of highway safety.”

Martinez formerly oversaw the New York Department of Motor Vehicles and the New Jersey Vehicle Commission.

The ATA says they trust the sixth head of the FMCSA to be fair and safety-conscious in his new role.