Mary Petrovich named to Nikola board

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Nikola Corp. has appointed Mary L. Petrovich an independent director of its board, the company announced Wednesday.

Petrovich is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with a passion for disruptive technologies and leading innovation, it said.

Mary L. Petrovich. (Photo: Nikola)

Over the past 30 years, she has led three successful private equity turnarounds and guided startup ventures.

She is currently the chairwoman of the board of two private companies: DealerShop, and Traxen.

Most recently, Petrovich served as executive chairwoman of AxleTech.

“Mary will be a real asset to Nikola’s board,” said Steve Girsky, chairman of Nikola’s board of directors.

“Her transformative experience in automotive, and trucking specifically, parallels nicely with Nikola’s needs.”

Pablo Koziner. (Photo: Nikola)

Nikola also announced the promotion of Pablo Koziner to president of the Energy and Commercial Division.

Koziner joined the company in June to oversee Nikola’s hydrogen fueling and battery charging initiatives.

His role has now expanded to include the commercial vehicle business.

Koziner is a 19-year veteran of Caterpillar.

Most recently, he served as vice-president of CAT Electric Power and as president of Solar Turbines Inc., a Caterpillar company.