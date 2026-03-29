Massive truck shipment of KitKats goes missing in Europe

KitKat confirmed that a tractor-trailer transporting 413,793 units of its chocolate bars was recently stolen during transit in Europe.



The shipment of its new F1 car-shaped KitKat bars went missing in late March while en route from a production facility in central Italy to distribution locations. The multi-stop route was scheduled to wrap up in Poland.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally,” the company said in a statement. (Photo: iStock)

KitKat, which is owned by Swiss food giant Nestle, said the vehicle and candy bars remain unaccounted for, and investigations are ongoing. A company spokesperson acknowledged the seriousness of the cargo theft issue but also tried to put a fun marketing spin on it.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate,” the unnamed spokesperson said in a March 27 statement.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend,” the spokesperson said.

Nestle distributes KitKat bars globally, except in the United States. (Photo: iStock)

KitKat said consumers should not attempt to locate, handle, or recover any stolen goods. Instead, they should share any information with local law enforcement.

Nestle distributes KitKat bars globally, except in the United States, where Hershey has the rights.