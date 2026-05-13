Maverick Transportation increases driver pay
Maverick Transportation announced pay increases for flatbed over-the-road drivers and multiple dedicated driving divisions.
Drivers in Maverick’s flatbed over-the-road divisions will see a 4-cent per mile increase effective May 31.
With this increase, starting student flatbed drivers will earn 59 cents per mile ($73,000-$80,000 first-year average), and experienced drivers will earn 64-67 cents per mile ($84,000-$96,000 first-year average).
Maverick added that more than 10 other divisions will also receive pay increases.
“We are truly excited to roll out this pay increase for our drivers, who are the heart of our operations and the key to our success,” said Brad Vaughn, Maverick’s vice president of recruiting.
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