Maxim raises more funds for CancerCare Manitoba  

WINNIPEG, Man. – Scores of volunteers from Maxim Truck and Trailer took part in the Challenge for Life 2019 in Winnipeg on Saturday, raising $230,000 for CancerCare Manitoba. That takes the total money raised by the company for the charity since the launch of the event in 2008 to more than $1.5 million.

“I am busting with pride,” said ECO Doug Harvey, a longtime participant.

“We raise a lot of money, have a wonderful time, and show that Maxim cares about the needs of our community.”

Over the years, Maxim has supported many charities including those funding community organizations, the arts, amateur sports and health.

The company has 17 offices in 11 cities, employing more than 600 people.