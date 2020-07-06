Maxon Lift hires Hakan Peterson as VP

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Maxon Lift Corp. has appointed Hakan Peterson vice-president of strategic growth.

In this new role, Peterson will be responsible for identifying new revenue streams, both in and out of the liftgate industry, the company said Monday.

Peterson has 35 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Maxon Lift, he worked for Palfinger/MBB-Interlift.

Maxon Lift was founded in 1957. It develops a variety of liftgates.

“For over 30 years, I competed with Maxon… I am excited to now be part of the Maxon family and part of the ongoing Maxon success story at the number one liftgate manufacturer in North America,” said Peterson.