Meet Safety Sammy: The official trucking industry mascot

DALLAS, Texas – Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) revealed the name of the new industry mascot at this year’s Great American Trucking Show.

On the Red Eye Radio, TMAF co-chair, Kevin Burch unveiled Safety Sammy as the official name of the truck mascot.

“We are thrilled to officially announce the industry mascot’s name here at GATS, one of the trucking industry’s premiere events,” said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF, president of Jet Express and chairman of American Trucking Associations. “Our mascot brings to life the great aspects of trucking, offering the more human aspect of the trucking industry. Safety Sammy represents the safety we strive for each and every day on the road. We’re looking forward to taking Sammy coast to coast, to tell the vital trucking story.”

TMAF first unveiled the mascot at the Pilot Travel Center in Knoxville, Tenn. in May. Over four months, the mascot’s naming has included public participation from TMAF’s grassroots support network.