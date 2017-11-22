MELT seminar to take place Dec. 12

HAMILTON, Ont. — A presentation by Ministry officials summarizing the first 120 days of MELT is set to take place on Dec. 12.

From 10 a.m.-noon, the TTSAO says ministry officials will be hosting a session on the first 120 days of MELT at the Linamar Corporation (700 Woodlawn Road West) in Guelph.

Recently the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) hosted a round table discussion with the TTSAO and Serco to review what has transpired since the implementation of MELT with a focus on commercial Class A Road Tests. During that meeting the MTO and the TTSAO discussed plans to address the concerns raised about commercial Class A testing and the

delivery of the road test. The Ministry wanted to release specific details about the actions that have been taken to date and to identify additional recommendations that will improve commercial driver testing services. It is the goal of both parties to work together to address all issues that have been ongoing throughout the province at the drive test facilities.

Some of the recommendations the TTSAO brought forward included the possibility of drive test centers being available for testing on Saturdays, quicker turnaround times for those who failed their first test and designating a TTSAO school member’s location to conduct road tests specifically for its members only.

Charlie Charalambous, TTSAO director of communications and public relations, says: “The TTSAO is very pleased that the Ministry and Serco representatives took the time to host the roundtable discussion. Both parties shared their open and honest feedback on how things are going and I believe that we are looking at some positive changes for everyone

involved. We are looking forward to continuing the conversations and sharing the information at our Dec. 12 open general meeting”.

To register please contact ttsao@ttsao.com or (416) 623.5461.