Meritor appoints a chief legal officer

TROY, Mich. – Meritor announced Monday that Hannah Lim-Johnson will join the company as senior vice-president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary as of Aug. 3.

Lim-Johnson will have responsibility for Meritor’s legal affairs, including oversight of legal activities related to corporate governance, acquisitions and divestitures, the company said.

Hannah Lim-Johnson. Photo: Meritor

She will also manage the corporate legal department.

“Hannah brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing legal teams and managing legal strategy for publicly traded companies,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor.

“Her extensive expertise in legal affairs and track record of success will be a great addition to the Meritor executive committee.”

Lim-Johnson was most recently a senior vice-president and chief legal officer at Kelly Services, where she was responsible for leading the strategic direction of the law department and global security functions.

Lim-Johnson holds a juris doctorate degree from Rutgers University School of Law, based in New Jersey.

Meritor is a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.