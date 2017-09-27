Meritor makes ThermALERT standard on MTIS

ATLANTA, GA – Meritor will make the ThermALERT wheel-end heat-sensing system standard on its MTIS automatic tire inflation system for trailers beginning in October.

ThermALERT uses an indicator light to notify drivers about overheating wheel ends. Given enough advance warning, that can help avoid axle or suspension replacements, the company says.

“Drivers can stop their vehicles safely and avoid potentially dangerous conditions,” said Rob Speed, president – aftermarket and trailer.

Meritor will also offer a five year warranty and will not place an addition premium on MTIS.

MTIS is currently supporting more than 1.4 million trailers and 6 million tires around the world.