Meritor names Chris Villavarayan COO 

TROY, Mich. – Meritor has appointment Chris Villavarayan executive vice-president and chief operating officer effective immediately, the company announced Thursday.

Villavarayan, 49, has served as senior vice-president and president of Meritor’s global truck segment since January 2018.

In his new role, Villavarayan will have responsibility for both of Meritor’s business segments, global truck and aftermarket as well as industrial and trailer. He will continue to report directly to Jay Craig, Meritor’s CEO and president.

“Chris has a diverse background with the company over a 20-year career, during which time he has demonstrated a proven track record of leading the business to meet and exceed established objectives in all areas,” said Craig.

Villavarayan holds a bachelor of science in engineering from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

Meritor is a leading supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.