Meritor simplifies parts ordering process

TROY, Mich. – Meritor has launched a new program called Drivetrain on Demand that offers fast replacement of driveshaft and differential assemblies to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Customers purchasing through the portal can order driveshaft assemblies by part number, and there are more than 10,000 items in the portfolio.

“By streamlining the ordering process and shipping the product within 24 hours, Drivetrain on Demand helps get vehicles in truck-down situations back on the road quickly,” said Mark Holley, director of product management for Meritor.

Meritor has enhanced the availability of driveshaft assemblies by including authorized rebuilders in Canada to this program, the company said.

Meritor is a supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.