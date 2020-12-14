Michaelle Jean to open Women with Drive

OTTAWA, Ont. – Former governor general Michaelle Jean will open the 2021 Women with Drive leadership summit, Trucking HR Canada said Monday.

The virtual conference will be held March 10.

The theme, Linking Global Leaders, will bring an international perspective on how the pandemic is impacting work in the industry, Trucking HR said.

Michaelle Jean served as the 27th governor general of Canada. (Photo: Trucking HR)

A stateswoman and diplomat, Jean served as the 27th governor general of Canada during 2005-10.

Her other high-profile roles included secretary general of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), UNESCO special envoy and chancellor of the University of Ottawa.

“Michaelle Jean knows how to persuade, mobilize, educate, and unite,” Trucking HR said in announcing her participation.

“She testifies eloquently to the key issues and state of the world.”

Registration for the event opened last week.