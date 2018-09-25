Michelin celebrates spirit of travel with painted rock contest

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Michelin North America has launched a nationwide painted rock contest to celebrate the spirit of exploration and mobility.

Starting yesterday, Michelin distributed 100 yellow painted rocks in California, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Montana. The rocks will be hidden in public places – campgrounds, parks, downtown, bus stops, etc. – for travelers to find, share a photo on social media, and tagged with #MichelinRocks.

“Nearly 120 years ago, the Michelin brothers called for travelers to take to the road in search of new adventures. We hope #MichelinRocks encourages the same spirit of travel, companionship and adventure,” said Jill Goulette, director of B2B customer experience for Michelin North America. “Travelers of all ages are trading painted rocks that commemorate their journeys and form creative connections with other people. These values reflect the lasting vision of Michelin’s founders.”

Youth and adults can also create their own painted rocks for a prize. One side of the rock must feature their favorite vehicle for travel, with #MichelinRocks on the other.

Participants can then share a photo of the rock on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag, and a $500 donation will be made to the school’s art program of the youth winner and a $250 gift card to the adult winner.

Visit www.michelintruck.com/keepitmoving for more information.

