Michelin recognizes those in transportation who make the holidays memorable

GREENVILLE, S.C. – For the third year in a row, Michelin North America is recognizing the people in the transportation industry who work “like busy elves” behind the scenes to make the holidays memorable.

Michelin marks the season with its #KeepThanksMoving conversation in social and digital media and encourages people to share this appreciation via Facebook and Twitter.

“Making the holidays memorable takes a lot of people, a lot of energy and a lot of miles to get the food, presents, packages and people to their destinations. Getting ready for the holidays is always a busy time, and so many transportation professionals are responsible for making the holidays special. Most of these people operate vehicles — and not sleighs — in order to get this important work done so that all of us can enjoy this festive time,” said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin Americas Truck Tires division. “Our hats are off to their dedication.”

Join Michelin in giving thanks to all of the dedicated people who deliver holiday happiness each year. A “Thank You” card can be downloaded from Michelinmedia.com to share your gratitude for these special individuals who drive the holidays home for all of us.