Michelin unveils new retread, trailer tire monitoring technologies

Michelin North America announced the launch of TreadVision by Michelin Retread Technologies, a new approach to the retread process using artificial intelligence and advanced data insights to enhance retread quality.

Speaking at a press conference during the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn., Retread Brand Manager Emily Ledbetter said TreadVision is designed not to replace humans, but instead to reduce manual and repetitive tasks.

Michelin’s Emily Ledbetter (left) discusses the company’s new TreadVision offering at TMC’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Neil Abt)

A key feature of TreadVision is the TreadEye depth assessment tool that consistently collects 1,200 measurement points, providing precise insights into tread wear and casing conditions. This helps fleets identify pull points, protect casing integrity, and reduce downtime.

TreadVision incorporates proprietary automated inspection powered by AI to help identify imperfections and anomalies that may not be detected by traditional methods. It also integrates automated tire handling to streamline retread plant operations and help increase turnaround times.

“With TreadVision, we’re driving the industry forward once again. Retreading plays a vital role in helping fleets extend asset life and control operating costs, and we’re evolving the process to deliver greater consistency, improved quality, and faster turnaround times,” said Janet Foster-Whitley, Michelin’s senior director of enterprise dealer and North America retreading.

Also at TMC, Michelin Connected Fleet announced the launch of Smart Predictive Tire for trailers hauled by heavy-duty fleets. The predictive trailer tire monitoring solution can help fleets proactively manage tire health and improve uptime through real-time pressure and predictive maintenance insights.

Michelin said pilot programs conducted in Europe have shown that fleets using Smart Predictive Tire saw up to 80% fewer emergency roadside tire events, up to 9% longer tire life where chronic under-inflation was corrected, and up to 4% lower fuel consumption when recommended pressures were maintained.

“Emergency roadside service continues to be a major pain point for fleets of all sizes, especially with trailers. When there is a tire-related event, the root cause is overwhelmingly attributed to improper inflation,” said Damon Newquist, Michelin’s vice president of sales. “Michelin’s proprietary Smart Predictive Tire solution uniquely empowers fleet operators with the tools and alerts to address these issues before they become critical.”