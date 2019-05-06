Migrant surge leads to shift in border resources

TORONTO, Ont. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are being diverted away from the Canada-U.S. border as they look to address a surge of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

About 545 officers were temporarily assigned to processing migrants, and as many as 120 more may have been reassigned last month alone, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports.

Customs officials referred to the movement of migrants as a “major issue” during a recent discussion with industry stakeholders in Washington, D.C., the alliance adds. And the U.S. officials said they are doing what they can to facilitate trade by redirecting resources where they’re most needed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to hold weekly calls to offer updates on operational impacts and changes that may be at the southern border. The CTA says it continues to monitor the situation.