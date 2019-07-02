Mike Nelson moves to Western Global’s Fuel Solutions Group

TROY, Mich. – Western Global has named Mike Nelson national accounts manager for infrastructure in the Fuel Solutions Group of the Americas.

He will be based in Calgary, Alta., the company said Tuesday.

Nelson previously served as Western Global’s regional business development manager. He has nearly 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience in the construction industry.

“Mike brings a varied experience within the construction sector,” said Bob Lennox, director of the Fuel Solutions division.

“His previous experience with Western Global and understanding of the Fuel Solutions Group make him a great resource for current and potential customers.”

The company is a leading provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids.