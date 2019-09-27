Minister Mulroney meets trucking industry leaders

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario’s transportation minister has met with trucking industry leaders in Sudbury, Ont., to discuss ways of streamlining government programs.

“Caroline Mulroney continues to work with the trucking industry to assist carriers in every part of the province by listening to ideas intended to eliminate red tape,” the Ontario Trucking Association said Friday.

It said the minister heard from Jeff King, president of Manitoulin Transport, about the problems carriers are facing, especially in northern Ontario.

“We appreciate the opportunity to host the minister and highlight these important issues as well as those which specifically matter most to carriers serving northern Ontario,” said King, who is also an OTA board member.

“By working together and eliminating red tape in government programs we can make the trucking industry in northern Ontario safer, greener and more efficient.”

OTA chairman David Carruth and president Stephen Laskowski also attended the meeting.