Montreal trucker arrested in deadly crash

MONTREAL, Que. – A truck driver has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Laval, Que., last August, Quebec provincial police announced Thursday.

Jagmeet Grewal, 54, of Montreal has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, they said.

Four people were killed and another 15 injured in the crash on Highway 440 on Aug. 5.

Two trucks and multiple cars were involved in the pileup.

Police said Grewal was arrested at his home. He appeared in a Laval court later Thursday.