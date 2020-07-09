More border crossings collect contact information from drivers

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canada Border Services Agency has expanded a program that involves collecting personal contact information from drivers on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

The initiative, first reported by trucknews.com, is now in place at 12 additional ports of entry, bringing the total to 18 locations overall.

Ports that have been collecting the data since June 30 include St. Stephen 3rd Bridge; St-Armand/Philipsburg; Lansdowne; Queenston-Lewiston Bridge; Coutts; and Pacific Highway. Added to the list today are crossings at Woodstock Road; St. Stephen; Stanstead; St-Bernard-de-Lacolle; Sault Ste. Marie; Prescott; Windsor-Detroit tunnel; Peace Bridge; North Portal; Emerson; Abbotsford-Huntingdon; and Aldergrove.

Border Services Officers are collecting email addresses and phone numbers and entering the information into a database managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Those who refuse to provide the information could face additional measures such as a health assessment or even charges under the Quarantine Act, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) noted in a related bulletin to members. Tickets can also be issued by police under the Contraventions Act.

“Like everything else in this Covid-19 environment, events at the border as well as responses to mitigate the spread of the virus remain very fluid,” said Lak Shoan, director of policy and industry awareness programs for CTA.