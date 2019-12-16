More than 25 trucker families get holiday aid

PARK CITY, Kan. – The Truckers Christmas Group announced Monday it received nearly 40 applications for aid this holiday season, and more than 25 families are being given $500 each.

“We knew there would be several challenges for our organization in 2019,” said Mark Abraham, president of TGCO.

“Reports of a weakening economy and a record-number of trucking companies closing this year highlighted that we needed to have a larger awareness campaign to raise more funds than ever before this year.”

Trucking musicians Bill Weaver and Ken Freeman were critical volunteers for the 2019 campaign, which raised more than $13,000, the group said.

The two enlisted aid from many other musicians in the trucking industry.

Based in Wichita, Kan., TCGO was formed by a group of truckers in 2008.